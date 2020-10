Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam, his wife and daughter have been discharged from Kurmitola General Hospital after making full recovery from novel coronavirus infection, reports UNB.

The DNCC mayor, his wife Shaila Shagufta Islam and daughter Bushra Islam tested negative on Tuesday and they were discharged from the hospital around 1:30pm. They were tested positive on 12 October.