DSCC mayor for closure of shops, business by 8pm

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday called for closure of shops and businesses in the south city corporation areas by 8:00pm, reports BSS.
“We want to bring the city under a proper management and that is why all business institutions and shops should be closed by 8:00pm. In the outside world, everything shuts down after a certain period of time. We think, for the people of Dhaka, if the shops and businesses of Dhaka city are closed by 8:00pm, we will be able to bring our overall activities under a proper management,” he said.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the ten-storied Sheikh Hasina Academic Building of Sher-e-Bangla Mohila Mahaviddaloy at Tikatuli in the capital as part of his regular weekly on-the-spot inspection.
Earlier at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Azimpur Adhunik Nagar Market, DSCC mayor Taposh said the concerned authority will finish the construction work of the market soon.
Responding to a question from reporters about the public toilets, he said: “We are already studying how many ward-based public toilets are needed and in which wards the requirements are more.”
He said the concerned authority will build at least one public toilet in each ward.
“We will have more public toilets in those areas where public transport is more. That is why we have already instructed the engineering department and the department is conducting a survey to prepare a project,” he added.