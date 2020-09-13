DSCC starts registration of non-mechanical vehicles

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) formally started registration process of non-mechanical vehicles from Sunday, UNB reports.

Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday said only the registered non-mechanical vehicles will be allowed to operate in the city.

All modified non-mechanical vehicles such as rickshaws and peddled vans will be banned from the streets, he said.

“Many poets and playwright called Dhaka the ‘city of rickshaw’. It’s our tradition. We’ve taken steps to bring slow vehicles like rickshaws under registration to bring discipline on the road,” the mayor said while inaugurating the registration of rickshaw, van and cart at Nagar Bhaban.