DSCC's Tk 9.45b project to save four canals awaits govt's approval: Taposh

A proposal of the project titled "Canal Restoration, Renovation and Aesthetic Environment Creation Project" is now awaiting approval of the planning commission, he said.

Barrister Taposh said necessary measures will be taken to keep water flow normal in the canals and its branches under the jurisdiction of the DSCC round the year.

The canals will be given a facelift with building necessary infrastructure including parks and roads nearby, keeping in mind the natural beauty and environment, he continued.