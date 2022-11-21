RAB analysing types of previous crimes, movements of two militants

In the press briefing, it is being said that all units of RAB are working to capture the escapees, Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, from Madhabpur village in Chhatak upazila, Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib from Bheteshwar village in Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat.
The RAB said along with conducting drives, they have collected data from court premises, CCTV footage and other places.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed 18 associates snatched the two militants away from the court -- a plan that was orchestrated by the chief of militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, Major (suspended) Syed Ziaul Haque.
In this incident, the government suspended five policemen, including an inspector, for negligence in duties.
Two militants, who were awarded death sentence in cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni’s Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy, were snatched away from court premises in Old Dhaka on Sunday.
Following the incident, a 'red alert' has been issued across the country in an attempt to capture them. Apart from this, an award of Tk two million has been announced on providing information for tracing the convicts.