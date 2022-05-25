DU student assaulted for his 'delay in salaaming' BCL man

But things did not happen as per their expectation as Sajjad sought some time from them to finish the class in the meantime. When he approached them after the class, they slapped him in the face and hurled abuses. At one stage, Manik kicked him ferociously.

Disclosing her ordeal in a written complaint, Sajjad sought justice to the mental and physical assault he endured.

He submitted the complaint to a resident teacher at the hall office. The teacher assured him that action will be taken against the assaulter if the allegation is substantiated.