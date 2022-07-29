Police wrecker runs over student in Dhaka

A 17-year-old student on a motorcycle was killed Thursday night after being run over by a police wrecker in the capital’s Gulistan area.

Mahatab Ahmed Tahsin, a tenth grader of Cambrian School and College's Keraniganj branch, was from Louhajang in Munshiganj, reports news agency UNB.

He along with his family was staying at Wari of Dhaka for several years.