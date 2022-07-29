Police wrecker runs over student in Dhaka

The accident took place in front of the Paltan maidan outer stadium at 9:30 pm when the tow truck crushed Tahsin under its wheels, Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said.
The critically injured Tahsin was rushed to DMCH where he was declared dead at 10:00 pm.
His sister Sabiha Jannat Arpa said, “I heard that a wrecker of the police ran over my brother in front of the stadium and sped away.”
Tahsin's body was kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy, Bachchu added.