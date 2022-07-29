City

Police wrecker runs over student in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 17-year-old student on a motorcycle was killed Thursday night after being run over by a police wrecker in the capital’s Gulistan area.

Mahatab Ahmed Tahsin, a tenth grader of Cambrian School and College's Keraniganj branch, was from Louhajang in Munshiganj, reports news agency UNB.

He along with his family was staying at Wari of Dhaka for several years.

The accident took place in front of the Paltan maidan outer stadium at 9:30 pm when the tow truck crushed Tahsin under its wheels, Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said.

The critically injured Tahsin was rushed to DMCH where he was declared dead at 10:00 pm.

His sister Sabiha Jannat Arpa said, “I heard that a wrecker of the police ran over my brother in front of the stadium and sped away.”

Tahsin's body was kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy, Bachchu added.

