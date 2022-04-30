Eid-centric businesses bounce back with a bang

From the sidewalks to the elegant shopping malls, from morning to midnight, shoppers buzz everywhere in the capital city as well as in different district towns, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The traders heaved a euphoric sigh of relief as their businesses have completely recovered from the Covid-19 shocks, thanks to the excessive crowd of buyers.

An exact size of the Eid-centric economy is yet to be ascertained, but it is surely getting larger by the year as the purchase capacity of a section of people is going steadily up. The business of different goods, ranging from sarees, lungis, panjabis, and shoes to cars and such luxury products, is booming on the occasion, the largest festival for Muslims.

The Eid-centric business had witnessed a drastic fall in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the following year, the traders managed to operate their businesses on a limited scale in the last 20 days ahead of Eid, but it was not sufficient to be satisfy them.