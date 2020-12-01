Eminent historian professor Ratan Lal Chakraborty dies

Eminent historian and researcher professor Ratan Lal Chakraborty passed away early Tuesday, reports UNB.

He was 71.

Ratan Lal, a retired professor of History department at Dhaka University, breathed his last at Popular Medical College hospital in the capital city around 1:40am.

On 7 November, professor Ratan was admitted to the hospital with different health complications. Later, he was tested positive for COVID-19, said his family.

Professor Ratan Lal was cremated at Postagola Mahashashan in the capital.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and a host of well-wishers.

In a condolence message, Dhaka University vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the prominent historian.

