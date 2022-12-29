City

Lotus, Kayes elected DCAB president, GS

Rezaul Karim Lotus of the Daily Sun and Imrul Kayes of Banglavision have been elected as the new president and general secretary (GS) of Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB) for the year 2023, reports UNB.

The announcement came after holding the annual general meeting and the election of the organisation at the National Press Club on Thursday.

The other members of the 11-member executive committee are Meer Mostafizur Rahman of the Financial Express (Vice President), Ashikur Rahman Apu of ATN News (Joint Secretary), Atiqur Rahman of Jababdihi (Treasurer), Morshed Hasib Hasan of Channel24 (Office Secretary), Khurram Zaman of Barta24 (Member), Nafiza Daula of Independent Tv (Member), Rabiul Haque of Daily Industry (Member), Sheikh Shahriar Zaman of Bangla Tribune (Member) and Tauhidur Rahman of Banglanews (Member).

Senior journalist and Editor of United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Farid Hossain acted as the chief election commissioner during the election. Senior journalists Nizamuddin Ahmed and Rezwanul Haque Raza assisted him as election commissioners.

Earlier, Rezaul Karim Lotus presided over the annual general meeting of DCAB as the president of the now-dissolved committee. AKM Moinuddin (General Secretary of the previous committee) and Ehsan Jewel (Treasurer of the previous committee) presented reports during the meeting.

