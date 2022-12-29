Lotus, Kayes elected DCAB president, GS

The other members of the 11-member executive committee are Meer Mostafizur Rahman of the Financial Express (Vice President), Ashikur Rahman Apu of ATN News (Joint Secretary), Atiqur Rahman of Jababdihi (Treasurer), Morshed Hasib Hasan of Channel24 (Office Secretary), Khurram Zaman of Barta24 (Member), Nafiza Daula of Independent Tv (Member), Rabiul Haque of Daily Industry (Member), Sheikh Shahriar Zaman of Bangla Tribune (Member) and Tauhidur Rahman of Banglanews (Member).
Senior journalist and Editor of United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Farid Hossain acted as the chief election commissioner during the election. Senior journalists Nizamuddin Ahmed and Rezwanul Haque Raza assisted him as election commissioners.
Earlier, Rezaul Karim Lotus presided over the annual general meeting of DCAB as the president of the now-dissolved committee. AKM Moinuddin (General Secretary of the previous committee) and Ehsan Jewel (Treasurer of the previous committee) presented reports during the meeting.