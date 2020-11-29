Finance minister flies to Singapore to take follow up treatment

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal left the country for Singapore on Saturday night to take follow up treatment, reports state-run news agency BSS.

A press release of the ministry said that the finance minister visited Dubai in October to take treatment, but could not take it properly due to the situation derived from novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Under the circumstances, it became necessary for him to take the treatment.

The minister is expected to return home on 11 December.