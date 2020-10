A fire broke out at the BDBL Building in Karwan Bazar area in the capital of Sunday morning, said an official of the fire service control room.

We were informed about the fire around 7:00 in the morning, said Mahfuz Ruben.

The fire was broke out at the 18th floor of the building. Four units rushed to the place and brought the fire under control around 8:00am, he added.

The fire service men were working to ascertain the reason of the fire.