A fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Chawkbazar in Old Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, reports UNB.

The fire started from the third floor of the building at around 4:30pm and nine firefighting units are currently working to bring the blaze under control, said Dewan Azad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense control room headquarters. There is a plastic warehouse on the third floor of the building, he said.

More to follow...