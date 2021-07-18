City

Five Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Muslim in Bangladesh prepare to say their Eid paryers maintaining social distance at National Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Dhaka amid coronavirus pandemic on 25 May 2020
File photo

Five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, reports UNB.

Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh revealed the schedule in a press release on Sunday.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7:00am, the next one at 8:00am, then at 9:00am. The fourth and final jamaats will be held at 10:00am and 10:45am respectively.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated in Bangladesh on 21 July.

This year local administration in consultation with public representatives and local dignitaries will take decision whether Eid prayers would be held at mosques, Eidgahs or open fields considering the Covid-19 situation in their respective areas and maintaining recommended health guidelines.

The religious affairs ministry issued some guidelines on offering Eid-ul-Azha prayer on Tuesday.

As per the guidelines, no prayer mat will be allowed at mosques and mosques will be disinfected before prayers.

The devotees have been asked to bring prayer mats from home.

The devotees must wear masks inside mosques and avoid using prayer mats and caps that are stored there.

The devotees are also suggested to go to mosques with wudu (ritual ablution) and wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap.

Soaps, hand sanitisers and water should be available at the place where people perform Wudu or at the entrance of mosques or Eidgahs.

Devotees should maintain social distance following health guidelines.

Children, elderly people, people with physical ailment, and those involved in taking care of patients will not be allowed to attend Eid prayer.

All have to abide by the directives of the Health Service Division, local administration and law enforcement agencies.

Besides, the devotees were requested to shun handshaking and hugging after the Eid prayer which has been a common practice throughout the world.

The religious affairs ministry urged Imams and managing committees of mosques to ensure proper implementation of the directives.

