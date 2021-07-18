Five Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

Five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, reports UNB.

Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh revealed the schedule in a press release on Sunday.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7:00am, the next one at 8:00am, then at 9:00am. The fourth and final jamaats will be held at 10:00am and 10:45am respectively.