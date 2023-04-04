Fire breaks out at Banga Bazar, 43 fire service units in operation

A fire broke out in the capital’s Banga Bazar area on Tuesday morning. At least 41 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to bring the fire under control.
The fire broke out at around 6:10 am.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rafi Al Faruque, duty officer of the fire service control room confirmed the fire. However, he could not confirm the source of fire immediately.
Rafi Al Faruque also said that 41 units of fire service are working to control the fire at the moment. Apart from that, many more units are on the way. No casualties have been reported so far, he added.