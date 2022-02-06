Gold, diamond ornaments and cash stolen from jewellery shops in city

Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, owners of Shop-3 and Shop-10 on the ground floor of the market told the news agency that employees shut the two shops at around 10:00pm Friday.

He got a phone call from the manager of a diagnostic centre of the market at around 8:30am on Saturday. Instantly he came to the market as the manager informed him that the lock of the shop-3 was opened, he said.

Being informed, law enforcement members from local Bhasantek police station rushed to the spot.