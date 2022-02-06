Gold, diamond ornaments and cash stolen from jewellery shops in city

Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, owners of Shop-3 and Shop-10 on the ground floor of the market told the news agency that employees shut the two shops at around 10:00pm Friday.
He got a phone call from the manager of a diagnostic centre of the market at around 8:30am on Saturday. Instantly he came to the market as the manager informed him that the lock of the shop-3 was opened, he said.
Being informed, law enforcement members from local Bhasantek police station rushed to the spot.
They found the ornaments and cash of the two shops were stolen when shutters of the two shops were opened in presence of the police, the owners of the shops said.
Valuables worth around Tk 2.34 crore (23.4 million), including 300 bhories of gold ornaments, diamond ornaments worth Tk 3 million (30 lakh) and Tk 500,000 in cash were found stolen, he added.
Bhasantek police station officer-in-charge Delwar Hossain told the news agency that a case was registered with the police station in connection with the incident.
CCtv footage of the market has already been collected and some employees, including security guards, of the tower are being interrogated as part of the investigation, the OC added.