"The dead body has been kept in the hospital morgue. However, the cause of death is still unknown," added Md Bachchu Mia.

Amit's roommates said, "Last night Amit fell asleep around 1.30 am like every day after studying in his room-4011 of Jagannath Hall. Seeing him asleep till 10:30am, we tried to wake him up, but he did not respond."

Later, Amit was taken to the emergency department of DMCH where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at 11.45am after the examination, they added.