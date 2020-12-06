Haji Salim knocks down illegal structure on encroached land

Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Salim erected a building, grabbing land of Buriganga river in Old Dhaka’s Showari Ghat area. The land was grabbed by erecting a signboard of Madina water tank, a business of Haji Salim, at the site. Now he himself demolished the structure.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authorities (BIWTA) was supposed to conduct drives against illegal construction of the area today but the drive did not start as of 11:00am.

Visiting the place on Sunday morning, it was found that the establishment of Haji Salim near Showari Ghat Landing Station has been demolished. The boundary pillar of the river is visible after the demolition.