Haji Salim knocks down illegal structure on encroached land

Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Salim erected a building, grabbing land of Buriganga river in Old Dhaka’s Showari Ghat area. The land was grabbed by erecting a signboard of Madina water tank, a business of Haji Salim, at the site. Now he himself demolished the structure.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authorities (BIWTA) was supposed to conduct drives against illegal construction of the area today but the drive did not start as of 11:00am.
Visiting the place on Sunday morning, it was found that the establishment of Haji Salim near Showari Ghat Landing Station has been demolished. The boundary pillar of the river is visible after the demolition.
Guard Masud Rana, who was sitting in front of the establishment, told Prothom Alo that they had demolished the structure themselves some days ago.
The MP is going through a bad time and that’s why is refraining from making any trouble, the guard said adding that permanent structure would be built again at the same place after ‘things get normal’ once again
Guards said the grabbed land encircled by Madina water tank’s advertisement hoardings would be used as a warehouse.
Salim’s son ward councillor Irfan Salim was arrested on 26 October over assaulting naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan in Dhanmondi area.
RAB raided the powerful ruling party MP’s Chawkbazar house at that time.
Apart from the temporary structure of Haji Salim, many other land grabbers also demolished illegal structures.
BIWTA has been conducting drives to knock down illegal structures established by grabbing land from the river.