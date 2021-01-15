HC issues rule over recording biometric data for birth registrations

Prothom Alo English Desk
High Court
High CourtFile photo

The High Court on Thursday issued a rule asking why recording biometric data – fingerprints and iris scans – should not be made mandatory for birth registrations, reports UNB.

The bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a writ filed by human rights activist Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan.

Deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy stood for the state while Arifur placed arguments on his petition.

Advertisement

The registrar general of birth and death registration, local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry secretary, public safety secretary of the home ministry and inspector general of police were asked to respond to the rule in four weeks.

Arifur Rahman filed the writ on 12 March last year so that the bodies of unidentified people, criminals, and missing people could be identified easily through fingerprints and iris scans.

More News

Third janaza of Mizanur Rahman Khan held

The third namaz-e-janaza of Mizanur Rahman Khan was held at National Press Club, Dhaka on 12 January 2021

Dhaka range DIG for implementation of new road transport act

Dhaka range DIG for implementation of new road transport act

Court sets date to submit report in rape abetment case against ex-VP Nur

Former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur

Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Niko graft case 19 Jan

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia arrives at the special court-5 in Dhaka for the hearing of Zia Charitable Trust graft case