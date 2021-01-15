HC issues rule over recording biometric data for birth registrations

The High Court on Thursday issued a rule asking why recording biometric data – fingerprints and iris scans – should not be made mandatory for birth registrations, reports UNB.

The bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a writ filed by human rights activist Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan.

Deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy stood for the state while Arifur placed arguments on his petition.