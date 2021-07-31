Helena Jahangir sued under Telecommunications Act

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after investigation officer Sheikh Shahnur Rahman produced her before it, seeking a 5-day remand for interrogating her.
RAB filed the case against her with Gulshan police station, said Imran Khan.
Imran further said RAB is getting ready to file more cases against Helena, who was removed from ruling Awami League sub-committee on women affairs recently.
RAB members detained Helena Jahangir from her Gulshan residence on Thursday night, four days after she was removed from the AL sub-committee.
The elite force members “seized foreign liquor, illegal walkie-talkie sets, casino equipment and deer skins” during a four-hour raid on her home on Thursday, RAB executive magistrate Palash Kumar Basu said.
RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra IPTV.
Information minister Hasan Mahmud said action will be taken soon against unregulated and unauthorised internet protocol televisions (IPTVs) across the country.
Mahmud, also Awami League joint general secretary, said this while replying to a question from newspersons at his official residence in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.
He said Helena Jahangir is chairman of Joyjatra IPTV. “This is not fair for such a person to enter any sub-committee of the party,” he added.