Henolux MD, his wife placed on two-day remand

The court granted police a two-day remand to interrogate Henolux company managing director (MD) Nurul Amin and his wife Fatima Amin in custody in a case filed over the death of Gazi Anisur Rahman who died by setting himself on fire in front of the National Press Club.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) passed the order on Wednesday, confirms Nizam Uddin Fakir, sub-inspector (SI) of crime division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).