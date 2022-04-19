High speed internet services suspended in New Market area

The high speed internet services in the capital’s New Market area has been suspended since around 4:15 pm on Tuesday, the mobile operator sources confirmed to Prothom Alo.

They said they halted the internet services after receiving directives from the government in a bid to pacify the fierce clashes between the Dhaka College students and New Market traders.

Meanwhile, Dhaka College has been shut till 5 May and the students were asked to vacate residential halls within Tuesday afternoon.