City

Clashes between students and traders

High speed internet services suspended in New Market area

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The high speed internet services in the capital’s New Market area has been suspended since around 4:15 pm on Tuesday, the mobile operator sources confirmed to Prothom Alo.

They said they halted the internet services after receiving directives from the government in a bid to pacify the fierce clashes between the Dhaka College students and New Market traders.

Meanwhile, Dhaka College has been shut till 5 May and the students were asked to vacate residential halls within Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more from City
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement