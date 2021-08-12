Hospitals unable to take any more patients: Health minister

The health minister said the coronavirus infection is decreasing and this trend has to be maintained. The government has taken all sorts of steps to bring the elderly people under the vaccination programme, he added.
He said 10 million more doses of coronavirus vaccine will arrive this month.
Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque said about 17.5 million people have taken the first dose of the vaccine and over 5 million people have taken the second dose.
"There are politics over the vaccine in the international market. We are lucky that we tried in the beginning and procured it," the minister added.
Zahid Maleque said, "We will be able to recruit 5,000 technicians, which is very important. We are setting up field hospitals. We have confirmed 60 million Sinopharm vaccines."
"We have to vaccinate 80 per cent of the people. It will require 260 to 270 million vaccines. We will not be able to get all the vaccines at a time and we are also unable to store them. So we are trying to procure whenever and whatever we can," the minister added.
He also said developed countries are manufacturing vaccines and stocking four to five times more than their requirements. Yet there are countries where vaccines have not reached yet, he added.