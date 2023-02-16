Very alarming: HC observes

In the hearing, the lawyer, Gazi Md Mohsin, said they compelled her lick a dirty glass clean and they filmed that.

Then she was asked to take her clothes off. When she refused to do so, they began to beat her up again, forcefully stripped her and made a video of her. Then they threatened her saying “If you tell anyone about this, we will make the video go viral on social media.”

Then the court asked, “Hasn’t any case filed in this incident?” The lawyer replied, “No case has been lodged. The hall authorities are investigating. The first-year student has been tortured. The class of the student began on 8 February.”