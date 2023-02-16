Very alarming: HC observes

In the hearing, the lawyer, Gazi Md Mohsin, said they compelled her lick a dirty glass clean and they filmed that.
Then she was asked to take her clothes off. When she refused to do so, they began to beat her up again, forcefully stripped her and made a video of her. Then they threatened her saying “If you tell anyone about this, we will make the video go viral on social media.”
Then the court asked, “Hasn’t any case filed in this incident?” The lawyer replied, “No case has been lodged. The hall authorities are investigating. The first-year student has been tortured. The class of the student began on 8 February.”
The court said, “Was the video released on social media?” The lawyer replied in the negative and said the names of the two female leaders have come to the fore. Their appearances [before the court] have been sought. An instruction has been sought to remove the video after being collected.
Quoting the university’s registrar, deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy said the university has formed a five-member committee, which has been asked to submit the report by seven days. The investigation is going on. The student is staying at her home. Detailed information would be learnt once the probe report is received.
The court asked, “Is the allegation brought against two? Then lawyer Gazi Mohsin said there are some other female students too. However, he doesn’t know the names of others except two.
At a stage, the HC wanted to know the permanent address of the BCL leaders. In reply to the question, he said as he doesn’t know the address of their hometown, they have been made defendants, mentioning their university address.
Her life is under threat. It will be difficult for her to continue her study if her safety isn’t ensured on the campus. The university authorities haven’t filed any case yet. The two accused are still roaming the campus. The atmosphere of education and the safety of the students will have to be ensured in the university, the lawyer added.
The court said to the writ petitioner, “Are you satisfied with the investigation being carried out by the university?” Then the lawyer said the court can issue an order for the judicial investigation.
When the court asked the deputy attorney general over the issue, he said let the report of the probe body be received first. Then the court said, “At times, the teachers have to face pressure. So, they cannot conduct the investigation properly.”
Following that the court issued an order. Before that the court said, “It was very alarming”.
“Why was she targeted?” the court asked the lawyer. “The BCL leader asked the student to stop by her room. But she couldn’t meet the leader due to her sickness,” he replied.