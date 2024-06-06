City Bank ovserves World Environment Day
City Bank held a tree plantation programme on 5 June, 2024 at Gulshan Link Road with the collaboration of Gulshan Society, Dhaka North City Corporation and Rajuk. The bank organised this event as part of the weeklong celebration of World Environment Day, stated a press release.
Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Md Atiqul Islam and City Bank chairman Aziz Al Kaiser inaugurated the event respectively as the chief guest and the special guest.
The programme was conducted by Gulshan Society director barrister Omar Sadat where City Bank managing director as well as CEO Mashrur Arefin, Rajuk member Major (Rtd) Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury and high officials of the four organisations were also present.
For the last couple of years City Bank has been taking various steps on environmental issues as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). In continuation of this, it has already planted more than 100,000 (1 lakh) trees at Bangabandhu Industrial City in Feni Economic Zone as well as in various schools across the country.
Like the previous few years the bank organised a week long programme with various events to celebrate World Environment Day this year. Recently the bank launched a Green Savings Account as part of its sustainability initiatives.
Under this product, the bank has started planting one tree against each account opened. Apart from this, the bank actively participated in the tree plantation programme with Gulshan Society and started planting 5,000 trees beginning with this event.
Along with the tree plantation, City Bank started working with Gulshan Society, Dhaka North City Corporation and Rajuk this year to restore the water bodies around Gulshan areas to its former pollution-free state.