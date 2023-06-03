New executive committee of DSSA announced

The newly elected executive committee of the Dhanmondi Govt Boys High School Scout Alumni Association (DSSA) has been announced.
Sarojit Baral was elected the president and Pantha Rahman the general secretary of the executive council.
The other newly elected members of the committee are vice-presidents Masuk Ahmed and Asif Al Mamun, and treasurer Md Nasif Al Noor.
The newly elected committee officially took over the charge in an event at a hotel in the capitals Banani area on 2 June. A total of 60 scout alumni from the batches of 1967 to 2022 participated in the event who were given an honuorary Deser's scarf.
Farida Yasmin, headmistress of Dhanmondi Govt Boys High School, was the chief guest of the event. Among the others who were present at the programme were faculty members Maulana Mohammad Abdul Karim, Daudur Rahman Jewel, and Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, who served as group scout leaders at different times.