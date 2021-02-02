Illegal liquor factory busted in Dhaka, 6 arrested

Police claimed to have busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in the city's Bhatara area on Monday night, reports UNB.
Six people working at the factory in Khilbari Tek Mukti Polli have also been arrested by a team of sleuths from the Detective Branch, officials said. However, the names of the accused are yet to be known.
Advertisement
"The DB conducted the drive following reports of deaths caused by consumption of liquor in different parts of the city," said Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
A probe has been launched, officials said.