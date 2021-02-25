Indian Air Force chief inducted into ‘Mirpur Hall of Fame’

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, on Wednesday, was inducted into the ‘Mirpur Hall of Fame’ at Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Dhaka.

IAF Chief, an alumnus of DSCSC, attended the 18th Air Staff Course at Mirpur in 1997-98. He also met Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed.

“Acknowledging the strong bonds of friendships that armed forces on both sides had forged during and after the 1971 War of Liberation, the chiefs discussed ways to further enhance matters of bilateral cooperation,” the IAF tweeted.