DSCC to launch special five-day anti-dengue drive Sunday in five wards

Eighty-nine people died of dengue and 24,326 were affected by the virus till 15 October of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Doctors and health experts say that measures taken by the city corporations and other authorities are not proving to be effective. The publicity and drives carried out by the authorities to destroy larvae of the Aedes mosquito, the vect pare appearing to be inadequate.

Public health expert Dr Mohammad Abdus Sabur Khan said although dengue intensity usually decreases in September, this time the situation has reversed. “It’s October now, but dengue is showing no sign of retreating. It seems like dengue will prevail till mid-November this time.”