Three workers killed in crane crush at Demra building

Three construction workers have been killed and two others injured in a crane crush at an under construction building at Demra in the capital.
The incident took place at around 2:00pm on Saturday.
Demra police station officer-in-charge Shafiqur Rahman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Demra police station inspector (investigation) Faruk Molla said the work of an under construction building was going on.
When a crane was lifting construction materials, the load line tore and fell on the workers, causing deaths of three workers on the spot.
He said the identity of deceased could not be known immediately.
Faruk Molla said two injured are undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Legal actions would be taken against those who are responsible, he added.