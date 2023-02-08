Eavesdropping on special quarter's phone call unethical, illegal: GM Quader

Quoting the news of media outlets, GM Quader said, "We have learned about the matter through different conduits that a detective technology is being employed in the country massively to eavesdrop on the phone calls of journalists, human rights activists, politicians and lawyers. The technology that is being used is Spyware Pegasus made by Israeli company NSO group."
He said, "Eavesdropping on the phone calls of a special quarter without any specific allegation is unethical and illegal. These apparatuses are used to thwart terrorist and anti-state activities."
The probable reason behind this close-observation is: the government sees its dissidents as seditionists and they want to create scope to harass all of their political opponents. Harassing the opponents through eavesdropping and surveillance is a hindrance to the freedom of expression.