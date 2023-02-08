City

Eavesdropping on special quarter's phone call unethical, illegal: GM Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The deputy leader of the opposition party, GM Quader, has termed the eavesdropping on the phone calls of the special quarter --journalists, human right activists and politicians -- without specific allegations, unethical, illegal and an utter violation of the constitution.

GM Quader, also chairman of Jatiya Party, came up with this remark on Wednesday in the parliament while addressing the thanksgiving session on president's speech.      

Quoting the news of media outlets, GM Quader said, "We have learned about the matter through different conduits that a detective technology is being employed in the country massively to eavesdrop on the phone calls of journalists, human rights activists, politicians and lawyers. The technology that is being used is Spyware Pegasus made by Israeli company NSO group."     

He said, "Eavesdropping on the phone calls of a special quarter without any specific allegation is unethical and illegal. These apparatuses are used to thwart terrorist and anti-state activities."

The probable reason behind this close-observation is: the government sees its dissidents as seditionists and they want to create scope to harass all of their political opponents. Harassing the opponents through eavesdropping and surveillance is a hindrance to the freedom of expression.

Read more from City
Post Comment