The judicial activities of Appellate and High Court divisions of the Supreme Court will remain suspended on Sunday in honour of late justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan, reports UNB.

High Court division judge FRM Nazmul Ahasan breathed his last at 6.15am on Friday at the city’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), said a notification of the High Court division signed by registrar general Md Ali Akbar.