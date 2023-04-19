12 injured as bus flipped over after crashing into footpath in Dhaka

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station sub-inspector (SI) Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo that a Mirpur-bound Bihanga bus flipped over after driving into a pavement as the driver lost control when it reached the Mirpur road at Chandrima Udyan area of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 10:00am on Wednesday.

At least 12, including the driver, were wounded in this accident. Of them, three critically injured were taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. There were 20 passengers in the bus, said SI Nazrul.