‘Laws need to be revised to tackle dengue menace’

Also, he stressed the importance of a properly integrated vector management system in Bangladesh and the need for a proper institution to handle this.

Manjur was addressing the seminar titled ‘Problems in Mosquito Control in the City: An Outline of Sustainable Solutions,’ hosted by the CGS in the capital.

This year’s rise in dengue infections compared to 2020 happened due to the delay in taking proper preventive measures as soon as the rainy season started in Bangladesh, said Touhid Uddin Ahmed, a former principal scientific officer at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

As no work was done to identify hotspots of dengue infections, and to target adult Aedes mosquitoes, it contributed to the rapid spread of the dengue outbreak, he said.