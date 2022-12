Gas supply will remain suspended for 11 hours from 1 pm to 12 am (mid night) in different areas in the capital on Wednesday.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where there will be no gas supply due to emergency works in pipeline include Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Gulshan, Banani, Natunbazar, Badda, and Khilbaritek.