Man held with 60 gold bars at Dhaka airport

A team of Dhaka Customs House on Tuesday detained a man with 60 gold bars, weighing 6,900 kg, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, reports UNB.

The identity of the arrestee could not be known immediately.

Dhaka Customs House deputy commissioner (preventive) Maruf Rahman Khan said a flight of EK-582 from Dubai landed around 8:20am.

Acting on a tip-off a preventive team of customs house stopped the passenger and recovered the gold bars from his possession, he added.

The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 51.75 million.