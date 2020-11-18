Man held with 60 gold bars at Dhaka airport

Prothom Alo English Desk
Man held with 60 gold bars at Dhaka airport

A team of Dhaka Customs House on Tuesday detained a man with 60 gold bars, weighing 6,900 kg, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, reports UNB.

The identity of the arrestee could not be known immediately.

Dhaka Customs House deputy commissioner (preventive) Maruf Rahman Khan said a flight of EK-582 from Dubai landed around 8:20am.

Acting on a tip-off a preventive team of customs house stopped the passenger and recovered the gold bars from his possession, he added.

The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 51.75 million.

Advertisement

More News

DSCC mayor for closure of shops, business by 8pm

DSCC mayor for closure of shops, business by 8pm

Indian High Commission makes special wristwatches marking Mujib Year

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami (L) shows the Limited series Special Edition Wristwatches made as a tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking Mujib Year at the office of road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on 17 November 2020

BNP men mostly arrested among 446 accused in 9 cases for setting fire to 10 Dhaka buses

A bus set on fire near the National Press Club, Dhaka on 12 November 2020

Police recover hanged bodies of father, son

Police recover hanged bodies of father, son