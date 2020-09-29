Man stabbed dead in Rajshahi

A tea-stall owner was stabbed to death by miscreants in front of DIG office in Rajshahi early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The victim was identified as Ador, 35, of Rajpara area.

Shahdat Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Rajpara police station, said a group of miscreants attacked Ador in his tea stall at Bheripara intersection around 12:30am and thrashed him brutally.

At one stage, they stabbed him and left him critically injured.

The injured was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead.

Police suspect that Ador might have been killed over a previous enmity.

