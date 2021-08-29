Metro rail services to be open in 2022: Quader

The first-ever metro rail service on line-6 is going to be opened by December, 2022, said road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday, reports UNB.

“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the three mega projects -- Padma bridge, Karnaphuli tunnel and metro rail the next year. Metro Rail is not a dream anymore as it is a visible reality,” he said while inaugurating the test-run of the metro rail for reassessing their performances.