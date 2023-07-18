Two physicians get bail in case over newborn’s death at Central Hospital

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to two physicians of the capital’s Central Hospital in a case lodged over the death of a newborn due to alleged negligence and wrong treatment, reports news agency BSS.
Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Sultan Uddin Sohag passed the order after holding hearing on bail pleas of Shahjadi and Muna.
Shahjadi and Muna on 15 June submitted their statements under section 164 at the courts of Dhaka metropolitan magistrates Afnan Sumi and Farah Diba Chonda respectively.
Victim’s father Yakub Ali filed the case with Dhanmandi police station against 5-6 people on Wednesday, alleging his newborn son died because of negligence and wrong treatment at the hospital and now the life of his wife too is at risk.
According to the case documents, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was expecting her first child, was taking treatment under professor Sangjukta Saha at Central Hospital for the last three months. Akhi was admitted at the hospital at 12.50 pm on 9 June as she went into labour.
Though professor Saha was not present at the hospital at the time, the hospital authorities allegedly bluffed the patient’s family, saying she is at the hospital and will operate on Akhi.
“As a result of the negligence of the hospital authorities and wrong treatment of the physicians present at the operation theatre, my child died and my wife is fighting for her life,” Yakub said at the time.
Mahbuba Rahman Akhi too died later.