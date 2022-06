A motorcyclist was killed after his motorbike collided with a truck in Rampura kitchen market area of the capital early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Rais Uddin (48), from Paratli Kacharakandi village in Narsingdi district. He was a resident of Banasree area.

Police said the incident took place when the truck crashed into the motorcycle in the area, said sub-inspector (SI) of Hatirjheel police station Minhaj Uddin.