Woman, infant killed in fire at Tejgaon slum

Two people were killed in a fire at a slum in the Mollabari area of Tejgaon in the capital. The Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed this to Prothom Alo this morning.

Tejgaon Industrial Area police station on duty official sub-inspector Mehedi Hasan told Prothom Alo the identities of the deceased could not be confirmed. One of them is a woman and the other is a child. Their bodies have been kept at the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.