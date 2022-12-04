Police set up check post in front of Khaleda Zia’s home

News agency UNB adds: Different teams of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have started conducting “block raids” in several hotels in Banani and one in Motijheel in the capital in the night, suspecting the presence of militants, wanted criminals, and drug peddlers, said the law enforcement.
Police suspect that members of banned militant outfits, drug dealers, and wanted criminals are staying in several hotels and messes in Banani’s Kakoli, said Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of the Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, reports news agency UNB.
“The raids started at 9 pm and will continue. No one has been arrested so far,” Ahad said Saturday night.
Police also started conducting a raid in a hotel near Motijheel’s Dainik Bangla intersection suspecting the presence of criminals, Yasir Arafat, officer-in-charge of Motijheel police station said.
“The drive will continue,” he added.
Police are conducting 15-day operations in hotels across Bangladesh to ensure security ahead of Victory Day.