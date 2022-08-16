Why gazette notification not be declared illegal: HC

The High Court in a rule has sought explanations as to why the gazette notification hiking the prices of fuel oil will not be declared illegal as it has been done out of the jurisdiction.

The court also wants to know why directives will not be given to cancel the gazette notification.

A bench comprised of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo on Tuesday issued the rule after hearing a writ petition over fuel oil hike price.

Defendants including power and energy secretary, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission chairman have been asked to respond the rule.

*More to follow...