National Press Club holds meeting over security

An emergency meeting expressing concern over the security of the National Press Club members was held on Monday, reports news agency UNB.

The meeting was presided over by the president of the National Press Club, Farida Yasmin, regarding the situation that arose in front of the National Press Club on 26 February, during the protest programme of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

According to some witnesses and security guards, a large number of BNP supporters were already staying in the club premises on the occasion of a Zia Parishad event that day.

After the clash between the students and the police in front of the club, they helped the students to enter the club’s premises by breaking the main gate, after which they threw bricks and stones at the police positioned outside.