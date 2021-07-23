Nationwide 14-day strict restrictions begin

Fourteen-day strict restrictions, the government imposed from today (Friday) until 5 August, has begun from the morning with an aim to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection and its fatality as the pandemic has claimed the lives of 18,685 people and infected 11,40,200 as of Thursday.

There were almost no vehicles in Farmgate, Panthapath, Green Road, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Ring Road, Adabor, Dhanmondi areas in the capital city in the morning. A very few rickshaw were seen on roads while a number of people were seen in the areas walking with heavy luggage. Many people were waiting at different intersections for vehicles. Most of them has returned Dhaka after celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with family members in their village homes.

Around 8:00 in the morning in Farmgate area, a certain Abdul Matin Mia, 40, said he arrived Dhaka by launch from Barishal in the morning. He had to carry two heavy luggage up to Farmgate from Sadarghat while walking as he has not got any vehicle.