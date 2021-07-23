Nationwide 14-day strict restrictions begin

Media person Md Farid said, on his way to workplace in the morning he has seen many people walking on flyover in Shahjahanpur area with their bags.
“Strict lockdown will be enforced throughout the country from Friday morning as it would be stricter than before,” said State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain while talking to journalists in the capital on Thursday.
Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the military troops will be deployed to impose the lockdown restrictions strictly during this time, Hossain said.
“Offices, export oriented industries including Readymade Garment (RMG) factories will remain shut during this time,” he added.
Earlier, the cabinet division had relaxed the restrictions for nine days from 14 July due to Eid-ul Azha.
To contain further spreading of coronavirus infection, a 23-points restrictions has been enforced with an instruction of closure of all government, semi-government, autonomous, private offices along with travel curbs on road, rail, river and domestic aviation services during this time. However, operation of domestic flights would continue only to facilitate the movement of the passengers of international flight in the country, said a circular of Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh on Thursday.
All kinds of malls, market along with all types of tourism centres, resorts, community centres and recreation centres also will remain closed under the new restrictions.
Even all the industries will remain closed and all sorts of gathering including birthday, picnic party, and social, political and religious functions that attract crowd will remain suspended.
The Supreme Court will issue necessary instructions for the respective courts. Bank, insurance companies and financial institutions will remain open following the instructions issued by the Bangladesh Bank and the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry.
The new restrictions have asked all government employees to remain standby at their respective working stations and complete their official works virtually.
Officials of the Law enforcing agencies, emergency services like agricultural products and ingredients, food crops, food transportation, selling , distribution, health care services, Covid-19 vaccination, NID distributions, revenue earning activities, power, water, gas, fire services, telephone, internet, mass media, private security system, post, bank, visa providing activities, social safety programme, pharmacy and pharmaceuticals are allowed to travel after showing their respective identity cards.
Emergency cargo transportations including truck, lorry, covered van, river vessel, cargo train, ferry, all land ports and its adjacent offices are out of the purview of the restrictions.
The kitchen markets and the daily essentials could be sold between 9:00am and 3:00pm following proper health safety guidelines. The kitchen market authorities and the local administration were directed to ensure the matter.
“None is allowed to go outside the homes except any emergency like drug and essentials purchase, health care services, funerals of the dead body,” according to the restrictions.
Food shops, hotel and restaurants are allowed to sell food through online from 8:00am to 8:00pm. International flights will remain in operation and the foreign flight passengers are allowed travel by showing their international travel ticket. The religious affairs ministry has given instructions for prayer in the mosque with due health guidelines.
The Armed forces division would deploy necessary number of troops to ensure effective patrolling at the field level under the rules of army in aid of the civil administration. The district magistrate will ensure this after communicating with the local military commander.
The public administration ministry would ensure appointment of necessary number of executive magistrates at the field level.
District administration and the police forces were given necessary legal power by the director general of the directorate of the health services under the infectious disease (prevention, control and elimination) act 2018.