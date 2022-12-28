City

Who is going to take helm of DGHS?

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

Who is going to be the next director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has become the talking point among physicians and officials related to health services. 

The tenure of the incumbent DG, Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, will expire on 31 December. Who will take the helm next? Or will the tenure of current one be extended?

A quarter says the tenure of the current DG will be extended as he is a favourite person to some of the government high-ups while, to another, there are two more additional director generals (ADGs) in the race to hold DG post: professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora (planning and development), professor Ahmedul Kabir (administration).  

Of them, Meerjady Sabrina is the senior -- though she is sick, yet coming round. There are some other officials or directors in DGHS who are more senior than Ahmedul Kabir.      

The secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the officials are deprived and frustrated if the tenure of a current DG is extended.

Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam was supposed to retire on 31 in 2020. But the government extended the tenure of his job by two more years to 31 December in 2022.    

Read more from City
Post Comment