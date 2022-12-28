Who is going to take helm of DGHS?

A quarter says the tenure of the current DG will be extended as he is a favourite person to some of the government high-ups while, to another, there are two more additional director generals (ADGs) in the race to hold DG post: professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora (planning and development), professor Ahmedul Kabir (administration).
Of them, Meerjady Sabrina is the senior -- though she is sick, yet coming round. There are some other officials or directors in DGHS who are more senior than Ahmedul Kabir.
The secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the officials are deprived and frustrated if the tenure of a current DG is extended.
Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam was supposed to retire on 31 in 2020. But the government extended the tenure of his job by two more years to 31 December in 2022.