New Market area quiet, transport movement normal

A large number of policemen was seen present in the area.
The Dhaka College students and traders were locked into clashes in the New Market area on Monday night and Tuesday.
A pedestrian, Nahid Hossain, 20, who sustained injuries during the day-long clash on Tuesday, died under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at night.
Transport movement from Science Lab intersection to Nilkhet intersection on Mirpur road remained halted due to the clash. No shop was opened at Nilkhet market and the New Market.
After the sporadic clashes, the students and shop owners and employees left the area at around 10:30pm. Later, the transport movement started at night.
Though the transport movement was seen normal in the area, no shop was opened in the New Market area while no shop owner or employees at shops were also present in the area.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a security guard at Chandrima Market said, he was not sure whether the market would open today.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (Traffic) New Market zone assistant commissioner Harun Ar Rashid told Prothom Alo at around 9:30am that the situation was quiet in the morning.
No quarrelling parties were seen in the area. Transport movement in the area is normal but the markets remained shut, he added.