No outdoor, including rooftop, celebration on 31st night: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Shahidul Islam on Tuesday urged the city dwellers to refrain from any kind of misconduct and illegal activities including fireworks and reckless driving on the night of 31 December, reports UNB.
“All are requested to cooperate with the DMP in maintaining law and order and follow some instructions,” he said in a press release on Tuesday.
No gathering and programme will be allowed on flyovers, roads, rooftops of buildings and public places for the interest of public safety, it said.
Any kind of gathering, dance, song or cultural events will not also be permitted in the open space to celebrate the New Year.
Besides, any kind of fireworks will not to be allowed in the city, it said. Outsiders or vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Dhaka University campus after 6:00pm on the day.
Vehicles of teachers, officers and employees residing in residential areas of Dhaka University will be able to enter through Shahbagh intersection subject to identification after the stipulated time.
Outsiders will not be able to enter Gulshan and Banani areas after 8:00pm. However, the people living in the areas will be able to enter Kamal Ataturk Avenue (Kakoli intersection) and Mohakhali Amtali intersection after the stipulated time subject to identification.
During the period, non-residents of Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Dhaka University residential areas are being discouraged to enter the said areas.
No one will be allowed to stay in Hatirjheel area after 8:00pm.
People living in Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas are requested to return to their respective areas by 8:00pm and no bar in Dhaka metropolis can be kept open after 6.00pm on the 31st night, said the DMP release.
All fast food shops will be closed after 10:00pm.
Residential hotels could organise events on a limited scale in their own management maintaining social distance. However, no DJ party will be allowed, it said.
“We request all concerned city dwellers not to carry licensed firearms in various residential hotels, restaurants, public gatherings and festivals in Dhaka from 6.00pm on 31 December 2020 to 6.00am on 1 January 2021,” the release added.
DMP will take legal action against those who fail to comply with the above instructions, it added.