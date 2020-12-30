No outdoor, including rooftop, celebration on 31st night: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Shahidul Islam on Tuesday urged the city dwellers to refrain from any kind of misconduct and illegal activities including fireworks and reckless driving on the night of 31 December, reports UNB.

“All are requested to cooperate with the DMP in maintaining law and order and follow some instructions,” he said in a press release on Tuesday.

No gathering and programme will be allowed on flyovers, roads, rooftops of buildings and public places for the interest of public safety, it said.

Any kind of gathering, dance, song or cultural events will not also be permitted in the open space to celebrate the New Year.

Besides, any kind of fireworks will not to be allowed in the city, it said. Outsiders or vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Dhaka University campus after 6:00pm on the day.