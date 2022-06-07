No place for diplomacy due to western intervention: Russian ambassador

Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy on Tuesday said there is no place for true diplomacy at this moment as Western countries keep pumping Ukraine with razor-edge weapons and their diplomats vehemently demand Russian defeat in the battlefield, calling upon Ukraine to fight till the last Ukrainian.

He made the remarks at the 4th CPS International Seminar on “Importance of Diplomacy in Conflict Resolution: The Current War between Russia and Ukraine" was held at North South University (NSU).

The seminar was organised by Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of SIPG, NSU in Bangladesh.