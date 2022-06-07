No place for diplomacy due to western intervention: Russian ambassador

Mantytskiy also said, "As far as the contacts with the Ukrainian are concerned, we have never refused to talk, as evidenced from the meetings in Belarus and Turkiye. However, for these meetings to be fruitful, it requires a constructive position from Kyiv which presently is nowhere in sight. Moreover, the Ukrainian patrons in Europe and the US seem to bar Kyiv from having any substantive interaction with Moscow, which makes all the efforts futile".
He also said that, for Moscow, diplomacy has always been the first choice. Their doors remain open for all faithful efforts, but it needs more than one party to negotiate.
It also requires an ability to conduct a respectful dialogue, to be open minded and responsive towards aspirations and sensitivity of the other side, but these prerequisites are absent, the ambassador claimed.
The distinguished panelists were: Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy, Turkiye ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, ambassador Shahidul Haque, professorial fellow, SIPG, NSU & former foreign secretary, government of Bangladesh, professor Nicole Deitelhoff, Director of Leibniz Peace Research Institute Frankfurt (PRIF), Germany, and professor Gunhild Hoogensen Gjørv, professor in Security Studies, The Arctic University of Norway (UiT).
Professor M Ismail Hossain, pro vice-chancellor of NSU chaired the session.
According to former foreign secretary Shahidul Haque, Russia views the war as one between Russia and the West - which could be a major cause of diplomacy failing in the context of this war.
He went on to say that diplomacy has become a hostage in this battle, and that diplomacy has no place as long as the parties are just concerned with security matters.
Diplomacy, he added, is the last hope because a peaceful settlement will not be achieved on the battlefield.
According to him, the military industrial complex is winning as they are experimenting and selling new weapon systems to all the parties.
Academics, researchers, diplomats, journalists, and students were present at the seminar.