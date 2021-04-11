No sign of health guidelines at city markets and shopping malls

Three friends from Mohammadpur were buying cosmetics from the footpath in front of Chandni Chwak market in the capital. All of them had masks on their faces, but two have masks under their chins. The seller was also wearing a mask in a similar way.

When asked about this, seller Abdul Zabbar instantly replied, “It’s hard to talk wearing a mask.”

But Shaila Nazneen, one of the three friends, seemed to be a bit hesitant. She said, “I know that not wearing a mask is risky. However, I sometimes put down the mask to have fresh air.”

On 5 April, the government imposed a week-long restrictions to contain the transmission of coronavirus.

According to the directives, shops and shopping were supposed to remain closed. However, they were allowed to reopen on Friday only after four days following protests and and demands by of the traders.

The government, however, allowed the shops to open from 9am to 5pm with instructions to comply with health guidelines.