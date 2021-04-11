No sign of health guidelines at city markets and shopping malls

Three friends from Mohammadpur were buying cosmetics from the footpath in front of Chandni Chwak market in the capital. All of them had masks on their faces, but two have masks under their chins. The seller was also wearing a mask in a similar way.
When asked about this, seller Abdul Zabbar instantly replied, “It’s hard to talk wearing a mask.”
But Shaila Nazneen, one of the three friends, seemed to be a bit hesitant. She said, “I know that not wearing a mask is risky. However, I sometimes put down the mask to have fresh air.”
On 5 April, the government imposed a week-long restrictions to contain the transmission of coronavirus.
According to the directives, shops and shopping were supposed to remain closed. However, they were allowed to reopen on Friday only after four days following protests and and demands by of the traders.
The government, however, allowed the shops to open from 9am to 5pm with instructions to comply with health guidelines.
Visiting 11 markets in the capital including Chandni Chwak market, Chandrima Supermarket, New Market, Dhanmondi Hawkers, Nurjahan Supermarket, Nehar Bhaban Shopping centre, Badruddoza Market and Globe Shopping Centre, it was found that there were disinfectant tunnels in front of every market. However none of them works.
A security guard in front of the Chandni Chwak market said the disinfectant tunnel does not work. There is no thermal scanner either.
Another disinfectant tunnel is lying idle at gate no. 4 of New Market. There were no thermal scanners or hand sanitizers or any system of washing hands at the gates of the market. Meanwhile, thousands of people are coming to New Market and shopping. Nobody is maintaining the health guidelines, and there is no monitoring either.
Al Amin, an employee of a stationary shop, was talking to a customer with a mask under his chin.
When Prothom Alo correspondent pointed out that, he replied angrily, “What is the benefit of wearing a mask? People like us do not get infected with coronavirus.”
The crowd is even more outside the market and in front of the makeshift shops on the footpath. People are huddled in these places.
Although the shoppers inside the market are maintaining social distance to some extent, it is completely ignored in the shops on the footpath.
President of the Traders Association of New Market, Aminul Islam said the tunnels are not being used.
Instead of disinfectant tunnels, they are using sacks soaked in bleached water to contain the transmission of coronavirus. They are trying to maintain the health guidelines, Aminul added.